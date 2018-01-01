Welcome to Savanna-la-Mar

Although Savanna-la-Mar is the largest town in western Jamaica and the capital of Westmoreland parish, ‘Sav,’ as it is locally known, offers few attractions save for shopping for the odd reggae CD or dancehall wear along the 2km-long main drag, Great George St. It often gets a bad rap for its high crime rate, and there's little reason to linger here.