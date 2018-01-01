Welcome to Savanna-la-Mar
Although Savanna-la-Mar is the largest town in western Jamaica and the capital of Westmoreland parish, ‘Sav,’ as it is locally known, offers few attractions save for shopping for the odd reggae CD or dancehall wear along the 2km-long main drag, Great George St. It often gets a bad rap for its high crime rate, and there's little reason to linger here.
Top experiences in Savanna-la-Mar
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.