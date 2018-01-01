12-day Private Tour: Rajasthan and Camel Safari

Day 1: DelhiYour driver will pick you up at the airport and take you to your hotel. If you are already in Delhi, we will come to meet at you at your hotel. Then your driver will take you for a tour of Delhi's highlights: Akshardham temple, Humayun's Tomb, Lotus temple, Birla temple, Monkey temple... Overnight in Delhi. Your hotel: Suncourt YatriDay 2: From Delhi to MandawaIn the morning transfer by road to Mandawa, in the Shekhawati region. Here you can have a walking tour of the old havelies such as the Murmuria Haveli. Also visit the Mandawa Fort. Overnight in Mandawa. Your hotel: Paawana HaveliDay 3: From Mandawa to BikanerToday we will take you to Bikaner. Visit the Junagarh Fort. Then visit Deshnok, whose greatest attraction is the temple of Shri karnimata also known as "Rat Temple". Overnight in Bikaner. Your hotel: Hotel SagarDay 4: Bikaner to KhuriToday leave for Khuri. Halfway visit the Pokaran Fort. Arrive in Khuri and go for a private camel safari and stay overnight in sand dunes under the night's sky. Overnight in desertDay 5: Khuri to JaisalmerToday go to Jaisalmer. Visit the Trikoot Garh Fort perched atop the Meru Hill. Also visit Gadi Sagar. Overnight in Jaisalmer. Your hotel: Hotel The RoyaleDay 6 From Jaisalmer to JodhpurToday go to Jodhpur and discover the old city center, its Clock Tower bazaar, the Umaid Bhawan Palace... Overnight in Jodhpur. Your hotel: Mandore Guest houseDay 7: Jodhpur sightseeingToday visit the Mehrangarh Fort (including Moti-Mahal and Phool Mahal). Also visit the Jaswant Thada and the Umaid Public Museum. Overnight in Jodhpur. Your hotel: Mandore Guest houseDay 8: From Jodhpur to JaipurToday drive to Jaipur. On the way, visit Ajmer and Pushkar. Then continue your journey to Jaipur. Overnight in Jaipur. Your hotel: Anuraag VillaDay 9: Jaipur sightseeingIn and around Jaipur visit: Amber fort, the old town and its monuments, Mirla temple, Palace of Winds, City Palace... Overnight in Jaipur. Your hotel: Anuraag VillaDay 10: From Jaipur to AgraOn the way to Agra visit the stepwells in Abhaneri. Then visit Fatehpur Sikri. Continue your journey to Agra. Rest of the day is free at your leisure. Overnight in Agra. Your hotel: Hotel Atulyaa TajDay 11: From Agra to DelhiToday visit the Taj Mahal during sunrise (in case this day is a Friday and the Taj Mahal is closed, you will visit the site the previous day on sunset). Next, visit Agra Fort and Sikandra Fort. Then drive to Delhi where you will enjoy more sightseeing. Overnight in Delhi. Your hotel: Suncourt YatriDay 12: Delhi sightseeingToday will be dedicated to Delhi visits: Red Fort, the Jama Masjid Mosque, Chandni Chowk, Qutb Minar ... We will then take you to the airport for departure, or to your place of choice inside Delhi