Dashashwamedh Ghat

Varanasi’s liveliest and most colourful ghat. The name indicates that Brahma sacrificed (medh) 10 (das) horses (aswa) here. In spite of the persistent boat owners, flower sellers, massage practitioners, and touts trying to drag you off to a silk shop, it’s a wonderful place to linger and people-watch while soaking up the atmosphere. Every evening at 7pm an elaborate and popular ganga aarti (river worship) ceremony with puja (prayers), fire and dance is staged here.

It's easily reached at the end of the main road from Godaulia Crossing.