Overview

Varanasi is the India of your imagination. This is one of the world's oldest continually inhabited cities, and one of the holiest in Hinduism. Pilgrims come to the Ganges here to wash away sins in the sacred waters, to cremate their loved ones, or simply to die here, hoping for liberation from the cycle of rebirth.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Boats on River Ganges

    Manikarnika Ghat

    Varanasi

    Manikarnika Ghat, the main burning ghat, is the most auspicious place for a Hindu to be cremated. Dead bodies are handled by outcasts known as doms, and…

  • 500px Photo ID: 130892773 - Photographed at Assi Ghat, Varanasi

    Assi Ghat

    Varanasi

    The furthest south of the main ghats and one of the biggest, Assi Ghat is particularly important as the River Assi meets the Ganges near here and pilgrims…

  • Dashashwamedh Ghat

    Dashashwamedh Ghat

    Varanasi

    Varanasi’s liveliest and most colourful ghat. The name indicates that Brahma sacrificed (medh) 10 (das) horses (aswa) here. In spite of the persistent…

  • Harishchandra Ghat

    Harishchandra Ghat

    Varanasi

    Harishchandra Ghat is a cremation ghat – smaller and secondary in importance to Manikarnika, but one of the oldest ghats in Varanasi.

  • The Golden Temple of Vishwanath, holiest temple in Varanasi (formerly Benares), entry forbidden to non-Hindus, Uttar Pradesh, India, Asia

    Vishwanath Temple

    Varanasi

    There are temples at almost every turn in Varanasi, but this is the most famous of the lot. It is dedicated to Vishveswara – Shiva as lord of the universe…

  • Ramnagar fort exterior.

    Ramnagar Fort & Museum

    Varanasi

    This crumbling 17th-century fort and palace, on the eastern bank of the Ganges, isn't a prime attraction, but the eccentric museum has some interesting…

  • Vishwanath Temple

    Banares Hindu University

    Varanasi

    Long regarded as a centre of learning, Varanasi’s tradition of top-quality education continues today at Banares Hindu University, established in 1916. The…

  • Man Mandir Ghat, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India, Asia

    Man Mandir Ghat

    Varanasi

    Just north of Dashashwamedh Ghat, Man Mandir Ghat was built in 1600 by Raja Man Singh and later housed an observatory. The northern corner of the ghat has…

March 15, 2017: The sacred city of Varanasi with people taking a morning bath on the Ganges River.

