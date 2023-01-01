Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple

Top choice in Tamil Nadu

The temple at Gangaikonda Cholapuram ('City of the Chola who Conquered the Ganges'), 35km north of Kumbakonam, is dedicated to Shiva. It was built by Rajendra I in the 11th century when he moved the Chola capital here from Thanjavur, and has many similarities to Thanjavur's earlier Brihadeeshwara Temple. Its beautiful 49m-tall tower, however, has a slightly concave curve, making it the 'feminine' counterpart to the mildly convex Thanjavur one. Artistic highlights are the wonderfully graceful sculptures around the tower's exterior.

A massive Nandi (Shiva's vehicle) faces the temple from the tranquil surrounding gardens; a lion stands guard nearby. The main shrine, beneath the tower, contains a huge lingam and is approached through a long 17th-century hall. The fine carvings on the tower's exterior include: Shiva as the beggar Bhikshatana, immediately left of the southern steps; Ardhanarishvara (Shiva as half-man, half-woman) and Shiva as Nataraja, on the south side; Shiva with Ganga, Shiva emerging from the lingam, and Vishnu with Lakshmi and Bhudevi (the southernmost three images on the west side); and Shiva with Parvati (the northernmost image on the west side). Most famous is the masterful panel of Shiva garlanding the head of his follower, Chandesvara, beside the northern steps.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Nataraja Temple

    Nataraja Temple

    21.31 MILES

    According to legend, Shiva and Kali got into a dance-off judged by Vishnu. Shiva dropped an earring and picked it up with his foot, a move that Kali could…

  • Airavatesvara Temple

    Airavatesvara Temple

    18.82 MILES

    Three kilometres west of Kumbakonam, this late-Chola Shiva temple was constructed by Raja Raja II (1146–73). The steps of Rajagambhira Hall are carved…

  • Nageshwara Temple

    Nageshwara Temple

    17.72 MILES

    Founded by the Cholas in 886, this is Kumbakonam's oldest temple, dedicated to Shiva as Nagaraja, the serpent king. On three days of the year (in April or…

  • Kumbeshwara Temple

    Kumbeshwara Temple

    17.86 MILES

    Kumbeshwara Temple, entered via a nine-storey gopuram, a small bazaar and a long porticoed mandapa, is Kumbakonam's biggest Shiva temple. It dates from…

  • Mahamaham Tank

    Mahamaham Tank

    17.83 MILES

    Surrounded by 16 pavilions, the huge Mahamaham Tank is one of Kumbakonam's most sacred sites. It’s believed that every 12 years the waters of India's…

  • Sarangapani Temple

    Sarangapani Temple

    17.7 MILES

    Sarangapani is Kumbakonam's largest Vishnu temple, with a 45m-high eastern gopuram embellished with low-level dancing panels as its main entrance. Past…

  • Kashivishvanatha Temple

    Kashivishvanatha Temple

    17.76 MILES

    Just across the road on the north side of Kumbakonam's sacred Mahamaham Tank, this little temple contains a fascinating trio of river goddesses. The…

  • Ramaswami Temple

    Ramaswami Temple

    17.89 MILES

    Dating back to 1620, this temple at the southernmost end of Kumbakonam's main bazaar street has beautiful Nayak horse and yali carvings and fine frescoes.

