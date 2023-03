Founded by the Cholas in 886, this is Kumbakonam's oldest temple, dedicated to Shiva as Nagaraja, the serpent king. On three days of the year (in April or May) the sun’s rays fall on the lingam. The elevated Nataraja shrine on the right in front of the inner sanctum is fashioned, in typical Chola style, like a horse-drawn chariot; colourful modern elephants stand beside it.