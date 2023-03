Surrounded by 16 pavilions, the huge Mahamaham Tank is one of Kumbakonam's most sacred sites. It’s believed that every 12 years the waters of India's holiest rivers, including the Ganges, flow into it, and at this time a festival is held (next due: 2028). On the tank's north side, the Kashivishvanatha Temple contains an intriguing trio of river goddesses, the central of which embodies the Cauvery River.