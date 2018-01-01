Welcome to Himachal Pradesh
Himalayan Historical Guided Day Tour in Shimla
Meet your tour guide at Christ Church (near Mall Rd, Lakkar Bazaarl) to start your walk through the town. Shimla acts as a hub for India's tourism sector. It is also home to a number of colleges and research institutions as well as multiple temples and palaces. The city's buildings are styled in the Tudorbethan and neo-Gothic architectures dating from the colonial era.The heritage walk starts from the Christ Church,which is located at the western shoulder of Jakhu Hill and east towards the Viceregal Lodge. Shimla has a number of places to visit. Local hangouts like The Mall and The Ridge are in the heart of the city. Most of the heritage buildings in the city are preserved in their original 'Tudorbethan' architecture. The former Viceregal Lodge, which now houses the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, and Wildflower Hall, now a luxury hotel, are some of the famous ones. During the walk your guide will take you through a number of old buildings such as Gaiety theatre, General Post Office, Imperial Bank, Railway Board Building, Gorton Castle, Knockdrin, Kennedy Cottage, Cecil Hotel,and Viceregal Lodge and you will find every building has a different style of architecture with many stories of the past. Your guide will narrate various facts and history about the old buildings as you enjoy the nature walk.The last point of your heritage walk is the Indian Institute of Advanced Study. After learning about Shimla history your tour ends and you can take local transportation by own expense) to your hotel or you can walk back to Christ Church, whichever you prefer.
Amazing Ladakh
Day 1 : Arrival At Leh On arrival at Leh our representative will meet you at airport and proceed for your hotel. If time permits and temperature permits you to visit Leh Palace, Shanti Stupa & Leh market. Stay at Hotel Day 2 : Leh - Sham Valley - LehAfter breakfast, later drive to downstream along with the River Indus on Leh, en-route visit to Gurudwara Pathar Sahib. Later visit Magnetic Hills which defies the law of gravity & further driving for the Confluence of The Indus And Zanskar River, just before Saspul also visit to the Likir Monastery. Later continue drive to River Indus or Uletokpo or Tingmosgang en-route visiting Ridzong Monastery. Stay at HotelDay 3 : Leh - Khardung La - Nubra ValleyAfter breakfast and check out from hotel later drive to Nubra Valley en-route visit to Khardung La Pass also you can see all the way south over the Indus valley to seemingly countless peaks & ridges of the Zanskar range & north to the giants of the Saser massif. Upon arrival check-in to your hotel. Stay at Hotel Day 4 : Nubra Valley - Leh After breakfast in Nubra, later proceed for Hunder where you have opportunity to ride on a bacterian camel (double humped) amidst the Sand Dunes of this high altitude desert with snow capped mountains on the horizon. Between Hunder and Diskit you come across sand dunes besides the road. Seen in isolation you could well be amongst the sand dunes of the Thar Desert in Rajasthan. Diskit is famous for 515 years elderly Buddhist Monastery, lying magnificently situated on a hilltop. Later check out hotel and drive to Leh. Upon arrival at Leh check-in to your hotel. Stay at HotelDay 5 : Leh - Pangong Lake After breakfast or take a packed breakfast, then proceed for Pangong Lake en-route visit to Shey Palace and Thiksey its impressive complex rising tier on tier on a hill. Later drive to Changla Pass. Changla Pass is famous for his fast photograph session and drive down to the village of Tangtse later drive to Pangong Lake. Pangong Lake is 5 - 6 Kms wide and over 133 Kms long with half part in “Indo China Border”. On arrival at Pangong Lake check in your camp. Stay at CampDay 6 : Pangong Lake - LehAfter breakfast later proceed to explore the lake and nearby places, afternoon drive back to Leh en-route visit to Hemis Gompa, the largest monastic foundation of Drukpa Kagyu Order of Tibetan Buddhism.Upon arrival at Leh check in your hotel. Stay at HotelDay 7 : Departure from LehTransfer to to Leh Airport to board the flight for your home.
Rediscover Ladakh
Day 1 : Arrival At Leh On the day of arrival at Leh airport, our Holidays At representative will meet you and later transfer to your hotel for night stay. During the day, acclimatize yourself with the weather and high pressure of Ladakh. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : At Leh Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for full day guided tour to Leh, visit to Thiskey Gompa, one of the most breathtaking monasteries in Ladakh. We would also vist Shey Palace in the vicinity. After that we'd go Hemis which hosts one of the most well-known festivals in Ladakh. After visiting the monasteries we will drive to Stok Palace Museum which showcases royal artefacts and paraphernalia. Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : Leh - Khardung La pass - Leh (40 Kms / 1 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for day excursion tour Khardung La pass, which is 18360 ft, the world highest motorable pass. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : Leh - Alchi (68 Kms / 1:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Alchi. Upon arrival at Alchi check in your hotel for night stay. Later proceed for day excursion tour to Alchi, visit the 1000 year old paintings of Alchi Monastery 68 km from Leh, via en-route visit the great statue of Maitreya Buddha at Likir monastery, Sangam of Indus & Zanskar rivers which are the two major rivers in Ladakh, Magnetic Hill and military Hall of Fame. Overnight at Hotel. Day 5 : Alchi - Leh (68 Kms / 1:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later day free for leisure activities. Later check out from hotel and drive to Leh. Upon arrival at Leh check in your hotel for night stay. Overnight at Hotel. Day 6 : Departure from Leh Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and transfer to Leh airport to board the flight to your home.
Beautiful Manali
Day 1 : Arrival At Manali On the day of arrival at Manali, our Holidays At representative will assist you at airport and later transfer to your hotel for night stay. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : Manali - Rohtang Pass - Manali (50 Kms / 2 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for full day excursion tour to Rohtang Pass with Solang Valley. Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : At Manali Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for sightseeing tour to Manali, visit the popular Hadimba Temple – a renowned woodwork in Pagoda style architecture. Explore the Nagar castle and Roerich Art Gallery – dedicated to the celebrated Russian painter Nicholas Roerich who married the Indian cine idol - Devika Rani, and lived there also visit Vashist popular for its hot water springs. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : Departure from Manali Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and transfer to Kullu airport to board the flight to your home.
Leh Ladakh Adventures 4 Day Trip
Day 1 : Arrival At Leh On the day of arrival at Leh airport, our Holidays At representative will meet you and later transfer to your hotel for night stay. During the day, acclimatize yourself with the weather and high pressure of Ladakh. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : Leh - Khardung La pass - Leh (45 Kms / 1:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for day excursion tour Khardung La pass, which is 18360 ft, the world highest motorable pass. Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : Leh - Pangong - Leh (140 Kms / 3:30 Hrs) Today early morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for day excursion tour to Pangong Lake 4400m east of Leh crossing Changla Pass 17500 ft and driving via Durbuk and Tangtse villages in the Changthang region of Ladakh and perhaps one of the most amazing lakes in Asia which changes its color 4 - 5 times a day. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : Departure from Leh Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and transfer to Leh airport to board the flight to your home.
Private Half Day Local Shopping Tour of Shimla
Meet your guide at Christ Church at 10am or 1pm, depending on your choice, and proceed towards the most famous shopping markets. This private tour allows you to choose the markets you would like to visit.The best shopping areas in Shimla are the Lakkar Bazaar, The Mall, and the Government Emporium. The lower bazaar and the Tibetan bazaar are also well known shopping areas. You can select which markets you would like to visit, with your guide alongside you to make recommendations bases on your interests. Your guide will help you to bargain with local shop keepers and also explain to you about the local handicrafts and clothes. During the shopping walk tour you can visit following markets:Lakkar BazaarLocated on a narrow road adjoining the Ridge, the bazaar is popular for wooden decorative items and souvenirs.The MallThe Mall lies at the heart of all the shopping activities. Buzzing with shops, cafes, theaters, restaurants and a whole bunch of merriment, it is close to all places of interest.Himachal EmporiumIt is famous for local handicrafts. So if you are interested in locally-made handicrafts at pocket-friendly prices, Himachal Emporium is just the place for you.Lower BazarLocated just below the Ridge, it is hidden amongst crowded lanes and old buildings, Lower Bazaar, also known as Subzi Mandi, is extremely chaotic yet full of life.Tibetan MarketThis makeshift market is on Shimla’s slopes and is the perfect destination for those who love a good bargain.Your guide can also share recommendations on good places to stop for lunch or dinner (your own expense), in case you get hungry. At the end of your tour, you will be take back to you at departure point.