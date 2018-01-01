Amazing Ladakh

Day 1 : Arrival At Leh On arrival at Leh our representative will meet you at airport and proceed for your hotel. If time permits and temperature permits you to visit Leh Palace, Shanti Stupa & Leh market. Stay at Hotel Day 2 : Leh - Sham Valley - LehAfter breakfast, later drive to downstream along with the River Indus on Leh, en-route visit to Gurudwara Pathar Sahib. Later visit Magnetic Hills which defies the law of gravity & further driving for the Confluence of The Indus And Zanskar River, just before Saspul also visit to the Likir Monastery. Later continue drive to River Indus or Uletokpo or Tingmosgang en-route visiting Ridzong Monastery. Stay at HotelDay 3 : Leh - Khardung La - Nubra ValleyAfter breakfast and check out from hotel later drive to Nubra Valley en-route visit to Khardung La Pass also you can see all the way south over the Indus valley to seemingly countless peaks & ridges of the Zanskar range & north to the giants of the Saser massif. Upon arrival check-in to your hotel. Stay at Hotel Day 4 : Nubra Valley - Leh After breakfast in Nubra, later proceed for Hunder where you have opportunity to ride on a bacterian camel (double humped) amidst the Sand Dunes of this high altitude desert with snow capped mountains on the horizon. Between Hunder and Diskit you come across sand dunes besides the road. Seen in isolation you could well be amongst the sand dunes of the Thar Desert in Rajasthan. Diskit is famous for 515 years elderly Buddhist Monastery, lying magnificently situated on a hilltop. Later check out hotel and drive to Leh. Upon arrival at Leh check-in to your hotel. Stay at HotelDay 5 : Leh - Pangong Lake After breakfast or take a packed breakfast, then proceed for Pangong Lake en-route visit to Shey Palace and Thiksey its impressive complex rising tier on tier on a hill. Later drive to Changla Pass. Changla Pass is famous for his fast photograph session and drive down to the village of Tangtse later drive to Pangong Lake. Pangong Lake is 5 - 6 Kms wide and over 133 Kms long with half part in “Indo China Border”. On arrival at Pangong Lake check in your camp. Stay at CampDay 6 : Pangong Lake - LehAfter breakfast later proceed to explore the lake and nearby places, afternoon drive back to Leh en-route visit to Hemis Gompa, the largest monastic foundation of Drukpa Kagyu Order of Tibetan Buddhism.Upon arrival at Leh check in your hotel. Stay at HotelDay 7 : Departure from LehTransfer to to Leh Airport to board the flight for your home.