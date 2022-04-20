Shimla

Shimla

Strung out along a ridge with steep forested hillsides falling away in all directions, the Himachal capital is one of India's most popular hill resorts, buzzing with a happy flow of heat-escaping Indian vacationers. Traffic is banned from the central part of town, so walking is pleasant – even when huffing and puffing uphill. The long, winding main street, The Mall, runs east and west just below the spine of the hill. South of it, the maze-like alleys and stairways of the bustling bazaar cascade steeply down to Cart Rd.

    Viceregal Lodge

    Shimla

    A cross between Harry Potter's Hogwarts and a Scottish baronial castle, this 1888 pile was the official summer residence of the British viceroys until…

  • The Ridge

    The Ridge

    Shimla

    Along the central ridgetop, this broad pedestrian esplanade diverges from The Mall at Scandal Point, guarded by a fancifully hatted policeman. Thronged…

  • Jakhu Hanuman Statue

    Jakhu Hanuman Statue

    Shimla

    A 108ft (33m) vermillion-pink statue of monkey-god Hanuman pokes his head above the treetops on Shimla’s highest hilltop. Appropriately, hundreds of…

  • Gaiety Theatre

    Gaiety Theatre

    Shimla

    Lovingly restored between 2004 and 2009 and hoping for Unesco status, this remarkable 320-seater theatre opened in 1877, originally as part of a bigger…

  • Himachal State Museum

    Himachal State Museum

    Shimla

    On a hilltop some 2.5km west of Scandal Point, the state museum sits right at the base of the prominent TV Tower. Rich if somewhat static displays include…

  • Rothney Castle

    Rothney Castle

    Shimla

    On the way up to the Jakhu temple, you can peep through the gates to see the glass verandas of this 19th-century mansion that was built for colonial…

  • Bantony

    Bantony

    Shimla

    Whimsical and photogenically dilapidated, this 1880 red-brick mansion looks like a place for a Scooby Doo adventure. There's a wobbly central spire-turret…

  • Shimla Heritage Museum

    Shimla Heritage Museum

    Shimla

    This small, one-room gallery displays enlargements of a few historic photos of old Shimla, with cursory explanations, but you can see it all in five…

Articles

Latest stories from Shimla

Hiking

Himachal Pradesh: adventures in India's mountain playground

Apr 11, 2019 • 9 min read

