On a hilltop some 2.5km west of Scandal Point, the state museum sits right at the base of the prominent TV Tower. Rich if somewhat static displays include miniatures, carvings, traditional costumes and jewellery. More context is available in the revamped archaeology/petroglyph room and the interesting if somewhat out-of-place army section.

Other highlights are photos and models of Himachal temples including a full-size deity.