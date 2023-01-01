Along the central ridgetop, this broad pedestrian esplanade diverges from The Mall at Scandal Point, guarded by a fancifully hatted policeman. Thronged with strolling locals and visitors, it rises to a triangular parade ground backed by Christ Church and dotted with statues.

Indira Gandhi turns her back on the panorama to the north which, in clear weather, includes a jagged line of distant snowy peaks. Gaggles of domestic tourists delight in innocent pleasures:; strolling and taking selfies or get photographed sitting on horses brought in specially for the purpose.