With mountain adventures beckoning from all directions, Manali is a year-round magnet. Backpackers are well catered for in parts of Vashisht and Old Manai where numerous agents offer trekking, climbing, rafting and skiing according to season. Meanwhile, so many Indian families and honeymooners come for a first taste of snow that greater Manali now has an estimated 800 to 1000 hotels and guesthouses. Tight-packed resort buildings already fill the town center and are now steadily devouring former orchard terraces as far south as once-rustic Prini village. But while the whole area gets jam-packed in season (mid-April to mid-July, mid-September to mid-October, and over Christmas–New Year), it doesn't take too much effort to get off the main tourist trail. And in November, clear skies plus slashed prices make Manali a bargain – if you can handle the cold and the closure of some restaurants.
This much-revered wood-and-stone temple, constructed in 1553, has a three-tier pagoda-style roof plus conical top. The wooden doorway is richly carved…
This squat, striped tower house with wraparound carved balcony is one of the most appealingly antiquated buildings in Old Manali, but hurry to see it as…
Museum of Himachal Culture & Folk Art
This dusty little museum is worth the nominal entry fee if you're visiting the nearby Hadimba temple. Its most interesting feature is the case of models…
Though there's relatively minimal information here beyond a few photos of local wildlife species, the place is handy for a free toilet. More importantly,…
Himachal Tourism's amusingly low-tech leisure and games centre beside the Manalsu Nala stream includes swan-shaped pedal-boats, a little haunted house and…
This woodland of magnificent towering deodars (cedars) offers the nicest walking route between the centre and Old Manali, though is not recommended for a…
Gatothkach, the warrior son of the Pandava Bhima and his demon wife Hadimba, is worshipped in the form of a sacred tree 200m southwest of the Hadimba…
Himalayan Nyinmapa Buddhist Temple
This temple, containing a two-storey statue of the historical Buddha, was built in 1957. The land was donated to commemorate the death of the Wazir of…
