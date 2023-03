This squat, striped tower house with wraparound carved balcony is one of the most appealingly antiquated buildings in Old Manali, but hurry to see it as plans are afoot to demolish the current version and rebuild a 'bigger and better' one along the lines of Vashisht Mandir.

Not open to visitors, the madhar is 'home' to the spirit of goddess Hadimba and saint Manu RIshi, somehow merged in nine-fold mask-images that are only taken out for festivals and blessings.