Forming the watershed between Lahaul and Spiti, this 4551m pass, accessed by multiple switchbacks, is topped by a grassy area where stupas are strewn with fluttering prayer flags. Local drivers (and even the buses) briefly divert from the road to perform a respectful circuit around them.

The scenery is marginally better coming from Kaza as you approach the pass climbing through a yak meadow with white-top peaks behind.