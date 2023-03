Sulphur-laden hot springs are channelled into small public baths inside the compound of Vashisht Mandir. The three-level wood-and-stone temple within appears to be new but encases a far older carved stone shrine: peer in to catch the silver eye of the time-blackened idol – a statue of the sage Vashisht.

There's another open-air bathing pool (men only) just uphill, past a set of hot-water spouts where locals wash clothes and dishes. Across the footpath is a sikhara-type Rama temple.