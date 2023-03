Lamayuru's gompa is one of the most photogenic Buddhist monasteries in Ladakh. Behind glass within the gompa’s main prayer hall is a tiny cave-niche in which 11th-century mystic Naropa (AD 1016–1100) meditated.

The rafters of the main assembly hall hold a large rolled-up thangka that is unfurled during the monastery's Kabgyud masked dance festival on the fourth day of the six lunar month (July).