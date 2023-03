Stepped handsomely within a hidden amphitheatre of rocky cliff, this lonely but much-revered little 19th-century monastery is famous for its code of monastic discipline introduced by founder Lama Tsultrim Nima. The assembly hall has valuable texts from the famous Nartang printing press in Tibet.

It is 6km off the Indus Valley highway via a paved road from Uletokpo village at Km362. A 2½-hour hiking trail (approximately 7km) connects Rizong with Yangthang in the Sham region.