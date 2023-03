The orchard town of Saspol is backed by a conglomerate promontory topped with the ruins of Toyos Khar fortress-palace. Somehow still surviving in the crumbling cliffsides are several unprotected caves, of which at least three remain covered with 10th-to-11th century Buddhist murals. Such caves were used as meditation retreat chambers as early as the 4th century BC.

To reach the caves, take the unpaved road north off the NH1 at Km371, then after 800m walk up the zigzagging footpath.