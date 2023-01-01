Basgo Palace

Rising above Basgo village on a surreal collection of eroded earthen pinnacles are the photogenic stubs of a once-great palace dating from when Basgo was a capital of lower Ladakh. It’s worth coming just for the views, but within the complex you can also visit three splendid temples: the Chamba Lhakhang, Chamchung and Serzang, the former housing a fine two-storey Maitreya statue.

The temples date from the 15th to 17th centuries, and the Chamchung was originally built as a mosque before the queen converted to Buddhism.

The 1.6km access road leaves the NH1 Kargil–Leh Hwy by a hairpin bend at Km390. After 1km keep straight ahead (the tight left turn heads for Ney).