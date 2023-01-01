Sitting on a knoll in the heart of Phyang, this large Drigung Kagyud school monastery complex has been heavily rebuilt in the last decade but its core dates from 1515. A festival takes place on the 28th to 29th of the fifth Tibetan month.

It has a rich collection of manuscripts and some fine murals in the old assembly hall but the gompa's most precious object (kept hidden in a safe) is a 'self-drawn' image-stone of Tibetan saint Milarepa, inscribed with the mantra om-mane-padme-hum. The large thangka kept rolled up in the assembly hall is unfurled during the monastery festival.