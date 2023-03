The timeless two-storey Sankar Gompa is Upper Leh's modest main monastery. It's a calming, meditative place, and the walk to reach it from Sankar Lane takes you past a curious stupa-monument.

The small main prayer room features a portrait of Kushok Bakula Rinpoche (died 2004), Ladakh’s former Gelukpa head lama. His reincarnation, still a child, will eventually move to the gilt-roofed residence opposite the monastery.