Ney Buddha

The golden form of Ney's 21st-century Buddha statue is claimed to be 26m tall. In reality it looks about half that high but is still an impressive sight gleaming among the greenery. Visiting offers a great excuse to meander up one of Ladakh's least-visited yet lushest rural valleys, layered with barley fields, poplar trees and widely dotted farms.

The statue is 8km off the Basgo Palace road. About halfway, the asphalt lane divides, but either route will end up looping to the Buddha in approximately the same distance. You'll need your own transport to get here.