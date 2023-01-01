Manggyu Temple Complex

The trio of millennium-old temple chambers at Manggyu share many of the features that you'll see at the world-famous Choskhor temple complex at Alchi but have none of the crowds. The central temple features four-headed Vairocana, while a tiny door to the right accesses a 5m glossy-faced clay Chamba statue, also 10th-century. The left chamber features mandala wall murals. No photography allowed.

To gain access, ask at the village's tiny central shop. Manggyu is a scenic 15km drive off the NH1 via the Alchi Bridge. A new bridge means you can now take a shortcut from Manggyu to the main NH1 highway near Km362 and continue from there to Lamayuru.

There are a couple of homestays in the charming village.