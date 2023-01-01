Built memorably into a cliff face, little Shargol Gompa's minuscule prayer chamber is lit by a single flickering butter lamp. To access the site from the NH1, cross the bridge at Km235.5, continue 1.7km to the mini power station and walk 10 minutes steeply uphill; climb a ladder and then squeeze through the tiny 'kitchen'.

Before going through such exertions it's worth checking whether the temple's solitary monk is in residence (ask folks at the school/temple ancillary buildings near the base of the monastery approach path).