Mulbekh is overlooked by the impregnable site of King Tashi Namgyal’s 18th-century castle, high above the road. Burnt during an 1835 raid, the castle has only two tower stubs remaining, but the site sports a small gompa, and a new one is under construction. There are symphonic views across the green valley.

The 2.8km spaghetti of narrow access lane starts 100m west of the Chamba statue opposite a small red-roofed new building.