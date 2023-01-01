Munshi Aziz Bhat Serai Museum

Celebrating Kargil's pre-1947 role as a Silk Route trading centre, this small, intriguing private museum illustrates the caravan trade to Central Asia with coins, clothes, saddles, maps and rare 1931 photos by Rupert Wilmot. Many exhibits were rescued from the now-derelict caravanserai of the owner's grandfather for whom the museum is named. To find the museum, climb the stairway that leads up from Main Bazaar, 100m north of Roots Cafe. It's worth calling ahead.