This ancient Buddha carving is an impressive sight and all the more appealing for being unknown to most visitors. It's hardly a five-minute walk off the Barsoo road following the footpath that contours around to Khartse Khar's small village school. The once-fortified lower section of the village is fascinating in itself.

A J&K SRTC bus leaves Kargil for Barsoo via Khartse Khar (₹50) at 3pm daily, returning around 7am.