Apati Buddha

Kashmir & Ladakh

The Yurbaltak Buddha figure makes an appealing half-day trip from Kargil. It's the smallest and most eroded of the region's Buddha statues but getting here is half the fun. Access is via a short, scenic walk from the end of the road on a stone-paved path through the traditional homes of Apati village. A taxi from Kargil costs ₹1500 return.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Hundarman Broq

    Hundarman Broq

    5.27 MILES

    Set in a sharp mountain gully 11km northeast of Kargil, the tumbledown ghost village of Hundarman is a remarkable sight. Rocky crags tower above, a…

  • Razi Khor

    Razi Khor

    18.13 MILES

    Little visited, Chiktan's shattered palace ruins are a startlingly dramatic sight. Originally the 16th-century palace of the Chiktan royals, the structure…

  • Munshi Aziz Bhat Serai Museum

    Munshi Aziz Bhat Serai Museum

    5.05 MILES

    Celebrating Kargil's pre-1947 role as a Silk Route trading centre, this small, intriguing private museum illustrates the caravan trade to Central Asia…

  • Khartse Khar Buddha

    Khartse Khar Buddha

    23.71 MILES

    This ancient Buddha carving is an impressive sight and all the more appealing for being unknown to most visitors. It's hardly a five-minute walk off the…

  • Mulbekh Castle Site

    Mulbekh Castle Site

    14.85 MILES

    Mulbekh is overlooked by the impregnable site of King Tashi Namgyal’s 18th-century castle, high above the road. Burnt during an 1835 raid, the castle has…

  • Mulbekh Chamba

    Mulbekh Chamba

    15.49 MILES

    Mulbekh's foremost sight is a 1000-year-old Maitreya Buddha relief, carved into an 8m fang of rock. It's right by the roadside, rising through the middle…

  • Shargol Gompa

    Shargol Gompa

    12.67 MILES

    Built memorably into a cliff face, little Shargol Gompa's minuscule prayer chamber is lit by a single flickering butter lamp. To access the site from the…

  • Rgyal Gompa

    Rgyal Gompa

    17.75 MILES

    This intriguing little monastery includes troglodyte cell rooms tucked improbably into pillars of unstable-looking composite rocks. It's backed against a…

