This magnificent white-marble gurdwara (Sikh temple), topped by glinting golden onion domes, was constructed at the site where the eighth Sikh guru,…
New Delhi
Welcome to the British Raj. New Delhi was designed on an imperial scale after George V decided to move the capital of British India from Calcutta to here in 1911. Much of the colonial footprint remains today, including the circular, colonnaded shopping precinct Connaught Place, the imposing government buildings that look out along Rajpath, and the rambling bungalows, some of which now house museums.
Explore New Delhi
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout New Delhi.
Gurdwara Bangla Sahib
This magnificent white-marble gurdwara (Sikh temple), topped by glinting golden onion domes, was constructed at the site where the eighth Sikh guru,…
Rajpath
Rajpath (Kingsway) is a vast parade linking India Gate to the offices of the Indian government. Built on an imperial scale between 1914 and 1931, it was…
Gandhi Smriti
This poignant memorial to Mahatma Gandhi is in Birla House. He was shot dead on the grounds by a Hindu zealot on 30 January 1948, after campaigning…
Connaught Place
This confusing circular shopping district was named after George V’s uncle, the Duke of Connaught, and fashioned after the Palladian colonnades of Bath…
Raj Ghat
On the banks of the Yamuna River, this peaceful, very well maintained park contains a simple black-marble platform marking the spot where Mahatma Gandhi…
National Museum
This glorious, if dusty, museum is full of treasures. Mind-bogglingly ancient, sophisticated figurines from the Harappan civilisation, almost 5000 years…
Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum
In the residence of controversial former prime minister Indira Gandhi is this interesting museum devoted to her life and her political-heavyweight family…
Crafts Museum
Much of this lovely museum is outside, including tree-shaded carvings and life-size examples of village huts from various regions of India. Displays…
Nehru Memorial Museum
Built for the British commander-in-chief and previously called 'Flagstaff House', the stately Teen Murti Bhavan was later the official residence of…