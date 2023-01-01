On the banks of the Yamuna River, this peaceful, very well maintained park contains a simple black-marble platform marking the spot where Mahatma Gandhi was cremated following his assassination in 1948. This memorial is a thought-provoking spot, inscribed with what are said to have been Gandhi’s final words, Hai Ram ('Oh, God'). Every Friday (the day he died) commemorative prayers are held here at 5pm, as well as on 2 October and 30 January, his birth and death anniversaries.

Despite being perfect picnic territory, you're not allowed to bring food into the park, and there's nowhere to buy any once inside. Further north you'll find memorials commemorating where Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were cremated.

South from Raj Ghat, just across Kisan Ghat Rd, are some equally peaceful landscaped gardens containing Gandhi Darshan, a pavilion displaying photos relating to the Mahatma.