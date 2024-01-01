Located within peaceful, landscaped gardens, this pavilion displays some interesting photos and paintings documenting the life of Mahatma Gandhi.
Gandhi Darshan
New Delhi
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
8.82 MILES
There are extraordinary riches scattered around Mehrauli, with more than 440 monuments – from the 10th century to the British era – dotting a forest and…
1.32 MILES
Founded by Emperor Shah Jahan and surrounded by a magnificent 18m-high wall, this fort took 10 years to construct (1638–48) and is rumoured to have had…
3.12 MILES
Humayun’s tomb is sublimely well proportioned, seeming to float above its symmetrical gardens. It's thought to have inspired the Taj Mahal, which it…
1.32 MILES
A beautiful pocket of calm at the heart of Old Delhi's mayhem, the capital's largest mosque is built on a 10m elevation. It can hold a mind-blowing 25,000…
3.24 MILES
Visiting the marble shrine of Muslim Sufi saint Nizam-ud-din Auliya is Delhi's most mystical, magical experience. The dargah is hidden away in a tangle of…
8.7 MILES
If you only have time to visit one of Delhi's ancient ruins, make it this. The first monuments here were erected by the sultans of Mehrauli, and…
2.04 MILES
Shh, whisper it quietly: this place is better than the Red Fort. Delhi's 'Old Fort' isn't as magnificent in size and grandeur, but it's far more pleasant…
8.72 MILES
This magnificent 14th-century ruined fort, half reclaimed by jungle and gradually being encroached on by villages, was Delhi's third incarnation, built by…
Nearby New Delhi attractions
0.14 MILES
Mahatma Gandhi was cremated here in this spot in Raj Ghat following his assassination in 1948. The simple black-marble platform is inscribed with what are…
0.21 MILES
On the banks of the Yamuna River, this peaceful, very well maintained park contains a simple black-marble platform marking the spot where Mahatma Gandhi…
0.21 MILES
An interesting museum preserving some of Gandhi's personal belongings, including his spectacles and even two of his teeth. You can also listen to his…
0.37 MILES
Today much in ruins, this building with arched chambers was constructed in 1354 purely to support the Ashoka Pillar at Feroz Shah Kotla, which dates from…
0.44 MILES
Firozabad, the fifth city of Delhi, was built by Feroz Shah Tughlaq in 1354, the first city here to be built on the river. Only the fortress remains, with…
0.58 MILES
Traffic swirls around this historic city gate, built in 1638 as one of the main entrances to the walled city of Old Delhi, or Shahjahanabad.
7. Shankar’s International Dolls Museum
0.7 MILES
Set up by K Shankar Pillai (1902–89), a renowned political cartoonist, who started collecting dolls in 1950 after he was given one as a gift from the…
0.72 MILES
A tranquil tree-shaded area marks the 1964 cremation site of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Indian prime minister, just to the north of Raj Ghat. The…