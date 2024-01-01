Gandhi Darshan

New Delhi

Located within peaceful, landscaped gardens, this pavilion displays some interesting photos and paintings documenting the life of Mahatma Gandhi.

Nearby New Delhi attractions

1. Gandhi Memorial

0.14 MILES

Mahatma Gandhi was cremated here in this spot in Raj Ghat following his assassination in 1948. The simple black-marble platform is inscribed with what are…

2. Raj Ghat

0.21 MILES

On the banks of the Yamuna River, this peaceful, very well maintained park contains a simple black-marble platform marking the spot where Mahatma Gandhi…

3. National Gandhi Museum

0.21 MILES

An interesting museum preserving some of Gandhi's personal belongings, including his spectacles and even two of his teeth. You can also listen to his…

4. Hawa Mahal

0.37 MILES

Today much in ruins, this building with arched chambers was constructed in 1354 purely to support the Ashoka Pillar at Feroz Shah Kotla, which dates from…

5. Feroz Shah Kotla

0.44 MILES

Firozabad, the fifth city of Delhi, was built by Feroz Shah Tughlaq in 1354, the first city here to be built on the river. Only the fortress remains, with…

6. Delhi Gate

0.58 MILES

Traffic swirls around this historic city gate, built in 1638 as one of the main entrances to the walled city of Old Delhi, or Shahjahanabad.

8. Shanti Vana

0.72 MILES

A tranquil tree-shaded area marks the 1964 cremation site of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Indian prime minister, just to the north of Raj Ghat. The…