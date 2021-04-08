Built by Sultan Ala-ud-din Khilji in the 13th century, Hauz Khas means ‘noble tank', and its reservoir once covered 28 hectares. It collected enough water…
South Delhi
The quiet, leafy, largely affluent neighborhood of South Delhi is where many expats and middle-class Delhiites choose to make their homes. For tourists, it makes a nice escape from the mayhem of the city centre, with most visitors focusing their attentions on the boutique shops, cafes and restaurants of Hauz Khas or Shahpur Jat Village.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout South Delhi.
See
Hauz Khas
Built by Sultan Ala-ud-din Khilji in the 13th century, Hauz Khas means ‘noble tank', and its reservoir once covered 28 hectares. It collected enough water…
See
Feroz Shah’s Madrasa
The impressive ruins of Feroz Shah’s 14th-century madrasa overlook the tree-lined waters of Hauz Khas, and can be explored. You can climb down from here…
See
Bahai House of Worship
Designed for tranquil worship, Delhi's beautiful Lotus Temple offers a rare pocket of calm in the hectic city. This architectural masterpiece was designed…
See
Siri Fort
Only some of the walls remain of this 14th-century fort, built by Ala-ud-din Khilji as the second of the seven historical cities of Delhi. They are…
See
Iskcon Temple
Close to the Bahai House of Worship, this flamboyant red and white temple opened in 1998, and is operated by the Hare Krishna movement. From Nehru Place…
See
Feroz Shah’s Tomb
This small, beautiful tomb is the link between the two wings of Feroz Shah's madrasa (religious school). It's constructed from quartzite rubble and the…
See
Hauz Khas Deer Park
Popular with families, this tree-shaded park has ducks, rabbits and plenty of deer, and is linked to the 13th-century reservoir that gives Hauz Khas its…