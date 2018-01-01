Ultimate India by Rail

On this six-week trip that circles India via train, you’ll start in Delhi, travelling to Agra for a tour of the legendary Taj Mahal, then head southwest by rail to make stops in Rajasthan, Mumbai, and Goa. From there it’s on to Karnataka, Kochi, and living like a local in the Kerala Backwaters before going south, east, and north to view spectacular temples and riding the famous toy trains of Darjeeling. Top this epic journey off with local meals in family homes, wandering the beautiful streets of Jaipur and Udaipur, and relaxing on beaches along the way. India looks very different through a train’s window – see it all for yourself.