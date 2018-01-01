Welcome to Madikeri (Mercara)
Top experiences in Madikeri (Mercara)
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Madikeri (Mercara) activities
Indian Odyssey by Rail
Travel like a local on this 54-day trip, exploring India by train from the northeast to the southwest. Skip the backpacking and let the train – and the innumerable beautiful sights – move you, from the Taj Mahal to the colours of Rajasthan to the ruins of Karnataka. This trip will hit some of the country’s highlights, with loads of time to hop off and get to know your surroundings in a way only a Rail tour allows. The trip won’t last forever, but the memories definitely will.
Kolkata to Kochi by Rail
India is the perfect destination if you’re looking to do some long-term travelling that will stay in your memory (and heart!) for years. This 33-day trip allows you to travel like a native by taking the train from northeast to southwest, spotting innumerable beautiful sights along the way. From experiencing remote villages of Darjeeling and touring the Taj Mahal to absorbing the colours of Rajasthan and visiting the ruins of Karnataka, this train trip hits some of India’s highlights with plenty of time to disembark and get to know your surroundings.
Delhi to Kochi by Rail
There’s never been a lack of monuments and highlights to see in India, and this 21-day Rail trip hits them all, from the Taj Mahal to the Rajasthani streets of Jaipur and Udaipur and everything in between. Take the train down to Mumbai and Goa, and have the chance to explore the breathtaking ruins of Hampi in the Karnataka region. Add in memorable moments in Mysore and Kochi, and you’d be hard-pressed to feel like you’ve missed out on anything India has to offer.
Ultimate India by Rail
On this six-week trip that circles India via train, you’ll start in Delhi, travelling to Agra for a tour of the legendary Taj Mahal, then head southwest by rail to make stops in Rajasthan, Mumbai, and Goa. From there it’s on to Karnataka, Kochi, and living like a local in the Kerala Backwaters before going south, east, and north to view spectacular temples and riding the famous toy trains of Darjeeling. Top this epic journey off with local meals in family homes, wandering the beautiful streets of Jaipur and Udaipur, and relaxing on beaches along the way. India looks very different through a train’s window – see it all for yourself.
Southern India & Karnataka by Rail
As a country, India is so vast that sometimes it takes a couple visits in order to see as much of it as possible. Knock the less-explored southern region of Karnataka off the list right away. Over 10 days’ time, you’ll take the train from Goa to Kochi via Karnataka and have the chance to see the breathtaking ruins of Hampi – a true highlight of the journey. Even more memorable moments await in Mysore and Madikeri as you explore opulent palaces and a coffee plantation. Hop on board and get ready for the ride of your life.