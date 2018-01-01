Southeast of Kaza, the Spiti River is joined by the Pin River, flowing out of a wind-scoured but beautiful valley from the heights of the Great Himalayan Range. Geological strata tilted at all conceivable angles, including vertical, bear witness to the immense tectonic forces that created the world's mightiest mountains.

Mudh (3770m), 33km up the valley road from the highway, is the trailhead for the spectacular and demanding Pin–Parvati trek, and also for the easier but beautiful four-day trek over the 4850m Bhaba (Bawa) Pass to Kaphnu in Kinnaur, normally passable June to September. Mudh is a fine spot to ramble around for a couple of days, even if you're not trekking.

A short distance into either trek, you enter the 675-sq-km Pin Valley National Park, reputed as the ‘land of ibex and snow leopards’. You may well see ibex (and blue sheep).

