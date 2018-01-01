5 Days Shimla Manali Tour

Day 1 : Arrive Chandigarh - Shimla (120 Kms / 2:30 Hrs) On the day of arrival at Chandigarh airport, our Holidays At representative will assist you at airport and later drive to Shimla. Upon arrival at Shimla check in your hotel for night stay. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : At Shimla Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed full day guided tour to Kufri and Naldehra. Kufri is 16 Kms from Shimla, where you can photograph yourself in Pahari or Himachal outfit, available on hire. You can also enjoy horse riding or Yak riding (On own your own). Later proceed to Naldehra, which is famous for its Golf Course & scenic beauty. On a clear day you can also view the Kailash Ranges. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : Shimla - Kullu - Manali (350 Kms / 7 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Manali, via en-route visit Kullu & Manikaran. Upon arrival at Manali check in your hotel for night stay. Evening relax or free to own leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : At Manali Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for sightseeing tour to Manali, visit the popular Hadimba Temple – a renowned woodwork in Pagoda style architecture. Explore the Nagar castle and Roerich Art Gallery – dedicated to the celebrated Russian painter Nicholas Roerich who married the Indian cine idol - Devika Rani, and lived there also visit Vashist popular for its hot water springs. Overnight at Hotel. Day 5 : Manali - Chandigarh (315 Kms / 7:30 Hrs) and Departure Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Chandigarh. Upon arrival at Chandigarh transfer to airport to board the flight to your home.