Highlights of Ladakh

Those who visit Ladakh are usually adventure-seekers looking for the next high-altitude thrill, but we wanted to focus more on the zen side of things. Rich in culture, scenery and history, Ladakh is a treasure trove of wonders hidden away in a remote part of the world. After a start in Delhi, we’ll visit mountain villages, valleys, and Hindu and Buddhist temples along the road to Leh. If you’re looking to break a sweat after all, try rafting or hiking amongst other pulse-racing activities, but we totally understand if you’d rather just lay back and let the culture of the region soak right in.