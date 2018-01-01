Welcome to Keylong

Keylong stretches along the north side of the green Bhaga Valley just below the Manali–Leh road, and it’s an overnight stop for many travellers on that route. Many people only see Keylong briefly and in the dark, but a longer stay reveals grand mountain views, a laid-back, small-town lifestyle, some scenic walks and historic Buddhist monasteries.

The main street, optimistically named the Mall, winds for 1km below and roughly parallel to the highway, with the bus station (New Bus Stand) just above its east end.

