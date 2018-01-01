Welcome to Kaza

The capital of Spiti, Kaza sits on the eroded flood plain of the Spiti River, with jagged mountains rising on either side, and is the biggest settlement you’ll encounter in this empty corner of the planet. It feels a bit like a small frontier town with an easygoing pace. The often-dry Kaza Nullah stream divides New Kaza (west of the nullah) from the bazaar area, Old Kaza, to the east. The bus and taxi stands are at the bottom of the bazaar.

Read More

Most people stay at least one night to arrange an inner line permit for travel beyond Tabo. Kaza is also the starting point for trips to Ki Gompa and the villages of Kibber, Langza, Hikkim, Komic and Demul, high on the east side of the valley, and a good place to organise treks and tours in or beyond Spiti.

Read Less

Top experiences in Kaza

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $45.49

Image for