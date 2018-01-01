Welcome to Kasol

Stretched along the lovely Parvati River with mountains rising all around, Kasol is the main traveller hang-out in the valley. It’s a small village, but almost overrun with reggae bars, bakeries and cheap guesthouses catering to a largely backpacker crowd, nowadays including growing numbers of Indians. It's also a summertime venue for trance parties transplanted from Goa, and at any time an easy base for exploring the forested valley or just chilling out. The village divides into Old Kasol on the Bhuntar side of its bridge, and New Kasol on the Manikaran side.