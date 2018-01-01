Welcome to Ranchi

Set on a plateau at 700m and marginally cooler than the plains, Jharkhand’s capital, Ranchi, was the summer capital of Bihar under the British. There’s little of interest here for travellers, but the city acts as a gateway to Betla (Palamau) National Park, and there are numerous waterfalls you can visit in the surrounding countryside.

Top experiences in Ranchi

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $45.49

Image for