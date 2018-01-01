Welcome to Jharkhand

Hewn out of neighbouring Bihar in 2000 to meet the autonomy demands of the Adivasi (tribal) population, Jharkhand is a land of immense natural and anthropological wealth. However, despite boasting an incredible 40% of the country’s mineral wealth (mostly coal, copper and iron ore), rich forests and cash-rich industrial hubs, it is plagued by poverty, social injustice, corruption, and sporadic outbursts of Maoist and Naxalite violence. For travellers, Jharkhand’s prime attractions are the Jain pilgrimage centre at Parasnath Hill, its national parks, and the chance to explore a relatively tourist-free and unspoilt part of India.