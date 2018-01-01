Trip to Bodhgaya - The Holy Place of Enlightenment, with Nalanda-Rajgir

Mahabodhi Temple - depicting the various phases of Buddha's journey towards enlightenment, showing different aspects of his life; Bodhgaya Archaeological Museum - houses a small collection of Buddhist sculpture from the 1st century B.C, to the 11th century A.D; Jagannath Temple close by has a four armed statue of Shiva in black stone. Visit Rajgir which is one of the most important site. Rajgir has its own very scenic beauty surrounded by five holy hills, the picturesque little town of Rajgir is important for Buddhists as well as Jains. Nalanda is one of the world's oldest living cities. The Buddhist University of Nalanda, once the most prestigious center of learning in Asia, was built here. Enjoy the company of our knowledgeable Local Tour Guide, who will brief you about the important sites. What you can expect – Itinerary is given below for your reference Day 1: Bodhgaya On time, pick-up from Bodhgaya Airport and meet our Tour Escort, check in at hotel. Day 2: Bodhgaya Proceed for city tour of Bodhgaya Mahabodhi Temple - depicting the various phases of Buddha's journey towards enlightenment, showing different aspects of his life; Bodhgaya Archaeological Museum - houses a small collection of Buddhist sculpture from the 1st century B.C, to the 11th century A.D. Day 3: Bodhgaya - proceed for excursion of Rajgir & Nalanda After breakfast at Hotel, proceed for the sightseeing tour of Nalanda & Rajgir. Nalanda is the antiquated seat of taking in, the remains of the University uncover that it was the primary International University of the world, where more than 2,000 instructors and 1,000 understudies from everywhere throughout the Buddhist world lived and considered. The exhumed vestiges are astounding, with sanctuaries, cloisters and address lobbies symmetrically spread over a vast region. Rajgir – It is another imperative spot of journey for Buddhists and also Jains. Antiquated Rajgirha, truly the house Kings, was the principal capital of Magadha. Vulture Peak, Ajatsatru Fort, Griddhakuta, are the imperative spots to visit in Rajgir. Evening on time, drop back to Bodhgaya Hotel. Day 4: Depart Bodhgaya On time, transfer to Gaya Airport to connect flight for onward destination.