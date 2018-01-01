Welcome to Around Larnaka

The hills to the west of Larnaka hide teensy hamlets of cobblestone alleys and sturdy stone houses that feel like a different world to the modern made-for-tourism coast. Spending a day or two meandering the countryside lanes gives a refreshing dose of laid-back rural life. Closer to Larnaka, the vast salt lake of the same name sits right on the doorstep to the city, with the Hala Sultan Tekkesi mosque at its tail and the impressive arches of the Kamares Aqueduct at its tip. Further west, roll back time at Choirokoitia, the island's most important neolithic site.