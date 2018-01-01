Welcome to Icod de los Vinos

An umbrella-shaped drago (dragon) tree is the cause of a lot of fuss in this town. Indeed, it’s worth a look, and the shady main square, Plaza San Marcos, is a lovely, leafy spot to rest and enjoy the town’s white-walled church, Iglesia de San Marcos, with its ornate silver high altar. Other than this plaza and the tiny kernel of old streets leading off it, the town is not the most inspiring of places. For restaurants and places to stay, head on to neighbouring Garachico, which is many notches up on the postcard-pretty stakes. The tourist office is just off the main plaza.