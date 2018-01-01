Welcome to Mongar
In eastern Bhutan most towns, including Mongar, are on the tops of hills or ridges, notably different to many towns in the west that are situated in valleys.
There is little of real interest to see in Mongar, but many people spend a night here before continuing to Trashigang. It takes about 11 hours to drive from Jakar to Trashigang, which often means driving at night; this is a waste in such interesting countryside.
