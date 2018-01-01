Near the foot of the Chokhor valley, Jakar (Chamkhar) is the major trading centre of the region. This will probably be your base for several days as you visit the surrounding valleys.

Jakar itself is a bustling two-street town and well worth a wander, though most of the shopfronts are new, as shops were rebuilt after three fires destroyed much of the town in 2010. As with other towns in Bhutan, Jakar plans to eventually shift location to the new town of Dekyiling, just north of the Sey Lhakhang. The new town roads are complete, but no date has been given for the big move. Bumthang's Bathpalathang airport is on the east bank of the Chamkhar Chhu.

There is a strong up-valley wind from the south every afternoon, which makes Jakar nippy in the evenings.

