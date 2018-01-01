Welcome to Bogra
For those interested in experiencing life on Bangladesh’s chars (islands made of silt and sand deposit), a few mid-river settlements on the Jamuna River can be explored on a half-day trip from Bogra, via Sariakandi Ghat.
Bogra activities
Private Tour: Mahasthangarh and Paharpur Historical Day Tour in Bogra
Pickup from your hotel in Bogra at 8:00 am and make your first stop at the Mahasthangarh, one of the earliest urban archaeological site discovered in Bangladesh. Mahasthangarh is one of the earliest urban archaeological sites so far discovered in Bangladesh. The village Mahasthan in Shibganj thana of Bogra District contains the remains of an ancient city which was called Pundranagara or Paundravardhanapura in the territory of Pundravardhana. A limestone slab bearing six lines in Prakrit in Brahmi script, discovered in 1931, dates Mahasthangarh to at least the 3rd century BC. The fortified area was in use till the 18th century AD. Next, head to explore a large number of monuments, mounds and water reservoirs including Govinda Bhita Hindu Temple, Gokul Medh, Behula Lakshindar Basor Ghor, and Vasu Bihar that have been excavated over last few decades. After lunch at a local restaurant in Joypurhat, continue to the Ruins of the Buddhist Vihara in Paharpur that was once the biggest Buddhist monastery in south Himalayas. It is also one of two UNESCO World Heritage sites in Bangladesh as well as one of the most important archaeological sites in Bangladesh. The Somapura Mahavihara, as the Buddhist Vihara in Paharpur was known, was once a renowned intellectual center until its demise in the 12th century. The monastery is known for its unique design because it was influenced by cultures as far away as Java, where Indonesia is located now, Burma and Cambodia. En-route stop by the Paharpur Museum and then you'll be transferred back to your hotel in Bogra where the tour concludes.
4-Day Bangladesh World Heritage Tour: North Bengal
Day 1: Following hotel pick up by your English speaking guide at 7am from Dhaka hotel you’ll start for Navaratna Temple at Hatikumrul. A unique archaeological treasure was constructed during the reign of Nawab Murshidkuli Khan (1704-1720 A.D.).After lunch you'll proceed to Behula Lakshindar Basor Ghor.It is considered the oldest archaeological site of our country.Then you’ll visit the Mahasthangarh which is the oldest archaeological site in Bangladesh.It dates back to 700 BCE and the earliest urban archaeological site so far discovered in Bangladesh.After visiting Govinda Bhita transfer to Dinajpur hotel for overnight stay. Day 2: After breakfast at 8am your first stop will be Ramsagar National Park and Ramsagar Lake which is the biggest excavated pond of Bangladesh.King Ramnath excavated this pond during the reign of Nawab Alivardi Khan.This pond was excavated to remove the scarcity of water of the local inhabitants.Next, you'll proceed to Kantajew Temple.The most ornate among the late medieval Hindu temples of Bangladesh Kantajew Temple was built by Maharaja Pran Nath in 1752.Head over to Nayabad Mosque.The mosque was constructed in 1793 AD during the reign of Mughal emperor Shah Alam II.After lunch start for Ruins of the Buddhist Vihara at Paharpur.Visit Somapur Mahavihara which was once a renowned intellectual centre until its demise in the 12th Century AD.By evening transfer to Bogra hotel for overnight stay.Day 3: After breakfast at 8am start for Kusumba Mosque at Naogaon.This mosque is one of the best preserved ancient monuments of Bangladesh.According to an inscription it was erected by a patron Sulayman in 1558 during the reign of Ghiyath al-Din Bahadur Shah.After lunch start for Chhoto Sona Mosque in Chapai Nawabganj.At the reign of Sultan Hossain Shah (1493-1519),this Mosque was built by Wali Muhammad son. Then visit Tahkhana Complex, Tohakhana Masjid.After visiting Darasbari Mosque and Chika Mosque transfer to Rajshahi hotel for overnight stay.Day 4: After breakfast at 8am visit Varendra Research Museum.This was the first museum of Bangladesh.This museum has a rich and ancient collection,almost three thousands of objects of Paharpur,Mohasthangar and Mohenjodaro and also of 16th to 19th century A.D.Next you'll start for Puthia Temple Complex.Here you’ll visit The Shiva Temple,Jagannath Temple,Dol Mandir,The Puthia Rajbari or Palace of the Raja of Puthia,Pancharatna Gobinda Temple and Bara Ahnik Mandir.After lunch start for Bagha Mosque.It is the Shahi (grand) mosque of Bagha,the most beautifully decorated mosque built in the independent sultanate period of Bengal by Nasrat Shah,the Sultan of independent Bengal,in 1523-24,the mosque is well known for its depiction on the banknote of fifty taka.By evening you’ll start for Dhaka.At approximately 11.00 pm, we'll drop off you at your Dhaka hotel where the tour will end.