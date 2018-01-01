6-Day Sundarban Tour

Day 1:Whether you’re in Dhaka or arriving at the airport, you will be picked up and transferred to check in your Dhaka Hotel. If arriving at Shahjalal International Airport, a tour representative will greet you as you exit the arrivals terminal. After dinner start for Khulna by A/C Bus. Overnight will be on bus journey.Day 2:We will start our journey to Sundarban early in the morning from Khulna at 6:30 am. We will reach Karamjal at 11:30 am to 12:00 pm and stay in there from 12:00 pm - 03:00 pm. At 03:00 pm our journey will start to Laudub/Gharmari and arrive at 05:00 pm to 05:30 pm on the spot. We will take our dinner at 08.30pm in launch. In this spot we will take night hold.Day 3:In 3rd day early in the morning at 06:30 am our vessel will move to Herbaria tourist spot. At 11:30 am to 12:00 pm we will arrive In Herbaria Mangrove trail and stay in Herbaria at 12:00 pm to 01:00 pm. After 01:00 pm we will start back journey to Khulna and we almost will arrive in Khulna at 08:00 pm to 08:30 pm. Check in Khulna hotel for overnight stay.Day 4:After breakfast start for Bagerhat. We will reach Bagerhat within one hour. On arrival at Bagerhat start for full day Bagerhat tour covering Shait-Gumbad Mosque (Shait Gumbad Mosque), Tomb of Khan Jahan Ali, The single-domed Dargah Mosque, Thakur Dighi, Nine-Domed Mosque, Bagerhat Museum, Ronvijoypur Mosque, Chunakhola Mosque, Zinda Pir Mosque, Bibi Begni’s Mosque, and Singar Mosque. Evening back to Bagerhat hotel for take some rest. After dinner we will back to Dhaka by A/C Bus. Overnight will be on bus journey.Day 5:Early in the morning arrive Dhaka and check in a Hotel for freshens up. After breakfast we will start Dhaka city tour covering Ahsan Manzil Museum, one hour Boat Tours on Buriganga River, Lalbagh Fort and Star Mosque, National Parliament Building. Evening we will back to hotel for overnight stay. It is mentioned that by considering heavy traffic jam of Dhaka city full day tour we will execute by Rickshaw and CNG Auto rickshaw. Overnight will be at Dhaka hotel. Day 6:After Breakfast we will drop off you at Shahjalal International Airport for your onward flight.