It’s a rural wonderland, comprising some 25,000 villages, and much of the region is given over to radiant rice paddies, filling your vision with more hues of green than you ever knew existed. A smattering of wonderfully romantic, slowly decaying ruins also lends a historic air to the region, but it’s the land in the far north of Dhaka division that has perhaps the greatest pull. Here, the green carpet of paddy fields gives way to dappled forests, great rivers and hilly panoramas, and the indigenous culture of the Garo people awaits the more adventurous traveller.
Sonargaon Day Tour from Dhaka
Morning Start:8:00 am – 9:45 am: We will pick you up from your hotel or place of residence in Dhaka start moving towards Sonargaon (approx. 1 to 1.5 hours). 9:45 am – 10:15 am: First we will visit Goaldi Mosque built in 1519 A.D. in a village named Goaldi in Sonargaon by Mulla Hizabar Akbar Khan during the reign of Sutan Hussain Shah. 10:30 am – 11:30 am: We will go to Shadar Bari that used to be a King's palace but now is converted to Folk Art and Craft Museum and also cover the newly constructed building of folk art as well. We will travel around the campus briefly and you will experience the authentic culture and inheritance of the Bengali nation. 11:45 am – 1:00 pm: We will visit the Panam City built in 1900. Some wealthy Hindu colon business men used to live here but they left during India Pakistan partition. The rich architecture and the single road divided colonial system buildings are the highlights of the tour. Lunch : 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm: We will have lunch at a local restaurant with local food that is usually a little spicy. Otherwise, please notify us after booking. 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm: We will impose a unique primary school made of bamboo and is renowned for its unparalleled invention. During this period, you can meet local children and people and have a glance of their country spirit. 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm: We will have a boat ride to Meghna River, one of the three major rivers that makes Bangladesh a wetland. Afternoon Return Journey: 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm: Drive back to hotel in Dhaka by a different path. You will savor the sunset as well as the country life.
Dhaka in One Day: Highlights of Dhaka Tour
Your guide will pick you up from your Dhaka accommodations at 8am. This tour is customizable, so if there are any main attractions you want to make sure you visit, you can tell your tour operator in advance to ensure the best possible experience. Start the day at Dhaka University, which played a vital role in Bangladesh's journey to independence. There are many monuments and historical sights from this time period. Explore locals' favorite markets and gain insight into the city's shopping culture at the New Market, Aziz Super Market, and Karwan Bazaar. *New Market and Karwan Bazaar are closed on Tuesdays, Aziz Super Market is closed on Thursdays Visit the Liberation War Museum, where you can learn about the struggle of the Bangladeshi people under the British regime and the War of Liberation in 1971. *The museum is closed on Sundays See the National Parliament, which is recognized as one of the top 100 modern architectural buildings of the world. *You will not be entering the National Parliament. Dhaka is known as the city of the rickshaw, and a rickshaw ride to see for yourself is included in your package. A lunch of local Bangla food will be served around 1pm, and you'll stop for afternoon tea around 4pm. You will be returned to your hotel around 6pm. Entrance to the above attractions are subject to change, as itinerary will depend on availability during date of tour.
Old Dhaka Discovery Day Tour
Receive a morning pickup from your Dhaka hotel between 8:00 am to 9:00 am. You will then make the day’s first stop at the Dhaka Parliament House, a massive structure designed by American architect Louis Kahn. Later in the morning between 9:30 am to 11:30 am you’ll move towards Dhaka University to see Dhakeswari Temple. This state-owned Hindu religious site is considered the spiritual heart of the Hindu community in Bangladeshi capital. You’ll also get a quick look at the National Museum. Continue from there to Star Mosque, a beautiful Islamic site adorned with stars, and admire an Armenian Orthodox Church. You’ll then take a break for a lunch of authentic local Dhaka cuisine before proceeding to visit Lalbag Fort and to see the intricate architecture of Ahsan Manzil. Head next to Sadarghat, Dhaka’s busy port area. If time permits, you’ll take a boat ride from here to explore daily life for Dhaka residents along the river banks. During Dhaka’s annual Ramadan observance, the tour continues to the jam-packed street food market that sets up shop just before the sunset and quickly vanishes after sundown. If it is not the month of Ramadan, you may instead visit Banga Bazaar, known to locals as “the cheapest market in the world.” At the bazaar you can also check out Nilkhet book market or enjoy a horse cart ride. At the end of the day, you’ll receive a drop-off back at your hotel.
3-Day Srimangal Tour
Day-1: Reaching Srimangal• Pick up at 7.00 am from the hotel/residence, transfer to Bus stop which will take you to Srimangal. It is a 4-5 hours journey from Dhaka. We will provide private vehicle for a group of 3 person or more.• Check into the eco-resort in Srimangal. You may also ask us to book resort in tea garden which might be confirmed up on availability.• After lunch, explore nearby tea gardens in Srimangal by Riding Cycle. Visit a tea factory to see the process of making tea.• After returning to the hotel and freshen up, go for dinner on a local restaurant.• Overnight stay at Srimangal.Day-2: Exploring wildlife at Lawachara National Park, Srimangal• Start early morning for a rewarding wildlife trek through the Lawachara National Park. We take the 3 hours trail for the maximum opportunity to see wildlife, specially the Hollock Gibbons for which is this forest famous for.• After breakfast, continue sight-seeing. Lunch at a local restaurant.• Return to the hotel and take some rest.• Spend the evening by riding local boats at the beautiful Madhabpur lake.• Dinner at a local restaurant. Overnight stay at srimangal.Day-03: Hiking at Rajkandi Reserve Forest to Hamham Waterfalls or Baikkar Beel• Start early morning and drive toward Rajkandi Reserve Forest on a old model 4×4 car through a broken muddy road. Arrive at Kalabanpara village in the edge of the forest in 1.5 hours, and start laborious trekking through the Rajkandi Reserve Forest to discover Hamham Waterfalls. You need to track 3 hours through the up and down hills to reach the waterfalls. Upon arrival on the waterfall, we’ll have 01 hour break to have lunch, and start our return journey. we’ll hike 3-4 hours through knee deep water to Kalabanpara, and drive back to Srimangal in the evening. If water level is higher than usual because of rain, we’ll return on the same hilly way.OR• Very Early in the morning we towards Baikkar Beel for bird watching. You will find thousands of birds chanting your name and roming around. We will walk through the bush and ride watch tower to have a close look at the birds life.• We will have lunch and start our return journey to Dhaka leaving back tea garden in the evening.• Drop at your hotel/residence at late evening. End of the tour.
Private Day Tour: Dhaka Photography
Start your day with a pickup from your central Dhaka accommodations at 8am. A professional guide will be on hand to assist you into the vehicle. Make your first stop at the Karwan Bazaar, one of the biggest wholesale markets in Dhaka. Next, head to Sadarghat and take pictures of this big river port that stands as one of the entry points into Dhaka. Move on to Dhaka University and marvel at what some would call the birth of Bangladesh's independence. Afterwards, take photos at one of the busiest areas in Dhaka City, Farmgate. Finally, pay a visit to the New Market for photos of the busy shopping area. If there is allotted time, visit places such as Rickshaw Graveyard, Baitul Mukarram Mosque, and more. Attraction visits have the potential to change based on your preferences. Break for lunch at 1:00pm, then enjoy a delicious cup of afternoon tea at 4:00pm. At the end of the day, return to your Dhaka hotel.
Private Tour: Sonargaon Day Tour including Country Boat Trip
At 8 am, you will be picked-up from your Dhaka Hotel and drive to one of the most historic cities in Bangladesh, namely Sonargaon (The old capital of Bengal). With its magnificent ancient buildings and monuments, it is only fitting that this wonderful capital would become home to a museum that captures and preserves the traditions and culture of the people of Bangladesh. The Folk Art Museum, or Folk Art and Crafts Museum is located on a picturesque piece of land that consists of breathtaking landscapes, peaceful lakes and ponds, and of course the structures that make up the Folk Art Museum complex (Wednesday & Thursday is closed). Then enjoy a boat ride on the lake inside the foundation premises. Later on, you will go to Panam City (Panam Nagar) to see the beautifully decorated buildings constructed around the end of 18th century. You will visit Goaldi Mosque that was built in 1519. After having lunch at Sonargaon local restaurant, start for Visit a char (small river island) in the third largest River Meghna by boat. You will see traditional life of farmers in Bangladesh, enjoy the scenic beauty of the countryside, and the lifestyle of village people. By evening you will return back to Dhaka and be dropped off at Dhaka Hotel.