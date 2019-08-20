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At the start of a new year, with 365 days of epic adventures, cultural experiences, foodie forays and wondrous wildlife encounters stretching out before us, it can be hard to know exactly where to kick-start your next year of amazing travels. So we’ve done the legwork to answer the perennial question: Where should I go when?

Start the year right at one of our picks for the best places to visit in January.

For more trip ideas and planning tips, check out Lonely Planet’s Where to Go When guidebook.

1. Canary Islands, Spain

Best for an island

Surfing in Lanzarote, Canary Islands. simone tognon/Shutterstock

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Escape the northern hemisphere’s winter climes with a surf break under the sunny skies of the Canary Islands. Kitesurfers and windsurfers are also spoiled for wave-riding hot spots, and land lovers can simply kick back on the golden shores or hike or cycle one of the region’s otherworldly volcanic landscapes.

January is the high season in this rare warm corner of Europe, so you’ll want to book ahead or perhaps pick one of the smaller islands: remote El Hierro, hiking hot spot La Gomera or beautifully green La Palma.

2. Genoa, Cinque Terre and the Ligurian Alps, Italy

Best for a low-season trip to Italy

Vernazza, Italy. FiledImage/Shutterstock

Italy has more than one set of Alps. As well as its share of the headline peaks tracing its northern border, there’s a range arcing around the Mediterranean: the Ligurian Alps. In winter in the Ligurian Alps, wonderfully crisp air and snowy forest trails lure snowshoers to Aveto and Antola Natural Regional Parks and the more rugged Beigua Geopark, where snowshoe rentals are available and marked circular trails offer sea views.

All are within touching distance of the regional capital, Genoa, which is deliciously quiet in January yet just as tasty, with cafes and restaurants serving typical cuisine: pesto, salt cod, focaccia and farinata (savory chickpea pancakes). To build up an appetite, head just along the coast to the picture-perfect cliff-wedged villages of the Cinque Terre, connected by 120km of walking trails that are generally emptiest this month.

Planning tip: Many hotels, particularly in the Cinque Terre, close over winter – book ahead.

3. Arizona and Utah, USA

Best for winter walking

Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah. Nick Spinder/Shutterstock

The red-rock ravines and outcrops of the region straddling the Utah and Arizona border look even more delectable with a topping of snow, and in January you’ll share these wonders with far fewer people. Make no mistake, you’ll need to bundle up — temperatures dip well below freezing. But don the right clothes and boots (better still, snowshoes) and you’ll discover dramatic landscapes made even more magical in the absence of crowds: Zion, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, and Bryce Canyon National Parks; Antelope Canyon; Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park; and Canyon de Chelly National Monument.

Planning tip: Heavy snowfall can close roads and trails, so be flexible and allow a few days’ buffer in case of delays.

4. Budapest, Hungary

Best for thermal baths

Lukács Baths in Budapest, Hungary. Amith Nag/Shutterstock

Hungary’s elegant capital of Budapest won’t leave you with cold feet, even in January. The land on which it’s built is pocked with more than 120 hot springs, many of which are open to the public as thermal baths. From the Turkish-style Rudas Baths to the vast Széchenyi, where older men play chess chest-deep in steaming water, these springs are perfect for winter warming. The city itself is glorious at any time, with the medieval marvels of Buda’s Castle Hill contrasting against the secessionist glory of Pest. And with buzzing nightlife ranging from grunge-chic ruin bars to a performance at the magnificent neo-Renaissance State Opera House, there’s plenty to keep you entertained through the long, dark evenings.

5. Laos

Best for temples and mountains

Tat Kuang Si, near Luang Prabang, Laos. Panupan Rodpradit/Shutterstock

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Dry, relatively cool January is the perfect time to discover the cultural and natural wonders of Laos. Luang Prabang, with its gilt-roofed temples, provides an easy jumping-off point for exploring the north, where clouded leopard, elephant and gaur roam protected areas, and communities preserve traditional lifestyles in remote villages. To the east, huge stone vessels lie scattered across the Plain of Jars near Phonsavan, while in the far south you’ll find elaborately carved temples around Champasak and the laid-back charms and Irrawaddy dolphins of Si Phan Don – aka the Four Thousand Islands – scattered across the Mekong River.

Planning tip: Take a day trip to Tat Kuang Si; the waterfall is located just a 45-minute scooter ride away from Luang Prabang.

6. Anguilla

Best for a beach vacation

Anguilla. Photostravellers/Shutterstock

Few travelers heading to the Caribbean find their way to long, skinny Anguilla, which remains determinedly low-key and relatively undeveloped. Still, it boasts all the ingredients of the Caribbean dream: friendly folks, an uplifting reggae soundtrack and some of the region’s most beautiful palm-fringed beaches, notably lively Shoal Bay on the north coast and sleepier Rendezvous Bay in the south. You’ll find top-end resorts and the high quality of cuisine their guests expect, headlined by fresh lobster and crayfish. But smaller, characterful guesthouses give mere mortals a chance to sample some dozen strands of white powdery sand – all free to access – plus ample opportunities to enjoy the island’s other top attractions.

Planning tip: January is peak season, when less-expensive accommodations are at a premium – book well ahead.

7. Southwest Sri Lanka

Best for wildlife

Uda Walawe National Park, Sri Lanka. Vova Shevchuk/Shutterstock

Timing is everything in Sri Lanka, where monsoons hit the southwest and northeast over different months. January is a sweet spot for sunning yourself on the south coast and hiking in the central highlands, among the tea estates around Hatton and the cooler grasslands and cloud forest of Horton Plains. A string of lovely beaches studs the shore. Bentota and Unawatuna are popular resorts famed for nightlife and water sports, while Hiriketiya is a quieter retreat to the southeast.

It’s also a magical spell for wildlife watchers as blue, sperm and Bryde’s whales cruise coastal waters. You can also encounter big herds of elephants and profuse birdlife in Uda Walawe National Park.

8. Mt Kenya, Kenya

Best for hiking

Mountain biking at Mt Kenya. Saro17/Getty Images

Kilimanjaro, called Africa’s Roof, may be loftier, but Mt Kenya offers a more achievable, beautiful and wildlife-rich hiking experience, best attempted during this driest period and a great way to start a new year off with a bang. Conquering Point Lenana (4895m) is no picnic, demanding a good level of fitness and careful acclimatization, but it is a walk in the park – Mt Kenya National Park, that is, which protects bountiful wildlife as well as those rusty, jagged spires.

Spy elephants, elands, baboons and turacos on the verdant lower flanks; higher up, cheeky rock hyrax and bold sunbirds scamper and flit among giant lobelias. Camping at over 4000m on summit night, prepare for subzero temperatures and a predawn start, navigating by star- and moonlight for the final push. But icy fingers and a throbbing head can’t dent the thrill of watching the sun rise across the African plains from your mountaintop aerie.

9. Chūbu, Japan

Best for snow

Japanese macaques in Chūbu, Japan. By Alan Tsai/Getty Images

Winter is a magical time to explore Japan’s historic settlements in the Honshū region, when snow dusts temples, castles and traditional wooden houses. Outside of the ski resorts, crowds thin after the late December holidays and before cherry blossom season.

In the Japanese Alps, “snow monkeys” (Japanese macaques) soak in hot springs near Yudanaka, and there’s glorious hiking, snowshoeing and downhill skiing. Visit Kanazawa on the north coast, for its castle, Kenroku-en and historic districts. To the south, the thatched hamlets of Shirakawa-gō and Gokayama lie on the wooded eastern flanks of Hakusan National Park. Chilly? There’s always a steaming onsen (hot spring) and warm sake nearby.

10. Svalbard, Norway

Best for the northern lights

The northern lights near Longyearbyen, Norway. ginger_polina_bublik/Shutterstock

Night falls, and the sky sways in the most unnerving way, with wizard-wand flashes of green – the northern lights. The lights are here, and it’s as if the Nordic gods are having a strobe party up in the heavens. Everyone turns their eyes upward and holds their breath in the chill night, as if speaking would be a travesty. Frozen fingers fumble to set shutter speeds to capture the show. All around, snow-frosted mountains glow pearl white as if lit from within.

Midway between Norway and the North Pole and home to more polar bears than people, Svalbard is the high Arctic, a place of rock, ice and mind-bending beauty. Beyond the rumbling snowmobiles and howling huskies awaits white wilderness, echoing silence and regular displays of the aurora borealis. January is a great time to visit, as in the darkest months of the polar night (mid-November to January), the odds of seeing the aurora are excellent, providing skies are clear and activity is high.

Planning tip: Norwegian and SAS fly to Longyearbyen from Tromsø and Oslo.

11. Valais, Switzerland

Best for quiet winter sports

Matterhorn Glacier Paradise in Zermatt, Switzerland. Shawn.ccf/Shutterstock

In January, Switzerland means snow – and snow means skiing. The glitzy resorts of St Moritz, Zermatt, Davos and Verbier lure the wealthy with perfect powder and après-ski, but elsewhere you’ll find peaceful valleys where winter walking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing lead deep into the mountains, past chalet villages and pine forests clad in white frosting.

Try Goms and its neighboring villages in the Valais, strung along a valley at more than 1200m. There are around 80km of marked winter hiking trails, eight tested and signed snowshoe paths, and more than 100km of cross-country skiing routes, plus fatbiking, sledding and ice-skating, with equipment and expert guides on hand. The Matterhorn Gotthard Railway links the villages along the valley, making this a district custom-made for slower travel and an exhilarating off-piste winter adventure.

Planning tip: Trains to Goms run from Brig, which has direct connections to the airports in Zürich and Geneva, as well as cities like Lausanne and Basel.

12. Uganda

Best for gorilla trekking

A silverback gorilla in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, Uganda. Roger de la Harpe/Shutterstock

Gazing into the deep brown eyes of an endangered mountain gorilla is a precious experience. Perhaps a thousand survive worldwide, and nearly half roam the dense forests of Uganda’s Bwindi Impenetrable National Park. You’ll have to earn it, tackling steep, muddy trails at altitudes up to 3000m, possibly for several hours. But with one of only eight permits available for each of the park’s 19 habituated gorilla families, the reward is an unforgettable hour in the company of these giants – a silverback male can weigh up to 180kg. January falls in the dry(ish) season.

The rest of the country holds its own, too. Queen Elizabeth National Park is renowned for its tree-climbing lions, you can track chimpanzees in Kibale National Park, the Nile thunders over Murchison Falls, and there’s fine hiking in the Rwenzori Mountains.

Planning tip: Gorilla-tracking permits are valid for one day and must be purchased in advance. Children under 15 aren’t permitted on gorilla-tracking excursions.