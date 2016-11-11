Speleology Tour in Cueva de Las Palomas in La Palma

The volcanic tube of Cueva de Las Palomas, also known as ‘The volcanic tube of Todoque’, is a lava tube located between the towns of Las Manchas and Todoque in Los Llanos de Aridane locality. It has been declared as a place of natural interest by UNESCO, and as a natural monument by the Government of the Canary Islands, making it part of the Canary Network of Protected Natural Spaces. The Cueva de Las Palomas cave was formed as a result of the volcanic eruption of San Juan Volcano in 1949. It has more than 10 openings that provide natural light at different points of the route, being some of these former fumaroles through which there were lava and hot sulphurous gases leaking during the formation of the tube. The tube’s dimension is around 3 meters wide per 560 meters length approximately. Its scientific interest is eminently geological and is increased by its biological importance since it hosts a peculiar fauna of invertebrates. Take this chance to admire this incredible and unique lava tube in La Palma. For that, a pick-up service it is offered from the following points of the island: Hotel La Palma & Teneguía Princess in Fuencaliente at 9:00 (Fridays only). Los Cancajos Tourist Information Office at 09:15. Puerto Naos Tourism Information Office at 09:30. Please note this activity requires a minimum of 2 people to be carried out. Get into an exciting caving tour of natural interest by UNESCO in La Palma. You will learn the secrets that Cueva de las Palomas hides. You will be lead by an expert guide.